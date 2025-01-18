Legend 90 League: A Cricket Spectacle Featuring Iconic Legends

The eagerly anticipated Legend 90 League, showcasing cricketing legends such as former Indian players Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, along with Ross Taylor from New Zealand, is set to unfold in Raipur from February 6 to 18. The league's organizers revealed that celebrated figures like former Australia captain Aaron Finch and Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan will also be joining the fray.

Eight formidable franchises, including Chhattisgarh Warriors and Haryana Gladiators, will partake in this cricketing fiesta. The innovative 90-ball-per-side format aims to reshape cricket dynamics. Director Shivain Sharma expressed enthusiasm over the forthcoming spectacle, hopeful that this league will redefine cricketing standards worldwide.

Star players like Martin Guptill and Harbhajan Singh will be leading key teams, with Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan adding to the dynamic roster. Dhawan expressed excitement about representing Delhi Royals, promising memorable moments for fans. The event, with global icons and a trailblazing format, is poised for an unforgettable cricketing celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)