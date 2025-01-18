India's Cricket Squad Announced: Jaiswal In, Bumrah's Fitness Key

In a much-anticipated announcement, India has unveiled its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal making the cut and Mohammed Shami marking his return post-injury. The selectors, however, remain cautious on Jasprit Bumrah's participation, hinging on his fitness levels going forward.

The squad selection sees wicketkeeping responsibilities shared between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, while Mohammed Siraj was a surprising omission, highlighting the competitive nature of the selection process. Shami's comeback is particularly noteworthy as it follows a hiatus since the 2023 World Cup.

While Harshit Rana will only feature in the series against England, notable domestic performer Karun Nair was omitted from the squad. Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of Selectors, noted the difficulty in selection, praising those chosen for consistently high averages. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the squad, supported by Vice Captain Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)