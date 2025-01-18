Left Menu

India's Cricket Squad Announced: Jaiswal In, Bumrah's Fitness Key

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been picked for India's Champions Trophy squad, while Mohammed Shami returns after injury. Jasprit Bumrah's participation depends on his fitness. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are the designated wicketkeepers. Harshit Rana is selected for the England series. Karun Nair misses out despite outstanding domestic performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:16 IST
India's Cricket Squad Announced: Jaiswal In, Bumrah's Fitness Key
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated announcement, India has unveiled its squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, with young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal making the cut and Mohammed Shami marking his return post-injury. The selectors, however, remain cautious on Jasprit Bumrah's participation, hinging on his fitness levels going forward.

The squad selection sees wicketkeeping responsibilities shared between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, while Mohammed Siraj was a surprising omission, highlighting the competitive nature of the selection process. Shami's comeback is particularly noteworthy as it follows a hiatus since the 2023 World Cup.

While Harshit Rana will only feature in the series against England, notable domestic performer Karun Nair was omitted from the squad. Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of Selectors, noted the difficulty in selection, praising those chosen for consistently high averages. Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the squad, supported by Vice Captain Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025