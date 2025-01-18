Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn: Defying the Odds and Exceeding Expectations

Lindsey Vonn, American skiing legend, has exceeded expectations since her comeback at 40. After reversing her 2019 retirement, she celebrated a remarkable fourth-place finish in a Super-G race in Austria. Vonn remains focused on fitness and future competitions, uncertain about her participation in the 2026 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:55 IST
Lindsey Vonn: Defying the Odds and Exceeding Expectations
Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn, the renowned American skiing icon, has made a notable comeback at 40, surpassing her own expectations after reversing her 2019 retirement. Vonn, a three-times Olympic medallist, returned to the U.S. ski team last November after successful knee surgery.

Her return was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in a Super-G race in St. Anton, Austria, last weekend, marking her best performance since coming back. Despite finishing 24th and 27th in earlier races, Vonn has exceeded her own goals.

Focused on maintaining her fitness levels, Vonn is set for upcoming competitions and reflects on whether she will participate in the 2026 Olympics in Milan. "I don't know the answer to those questions," Vonn stated as she remains determined and optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025