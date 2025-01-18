Lindsey Vonn: Defying the Odds and Exceeding Expectations

Lindsey Vonn, the renowned American skiing icon, has made a notable comeback at 40, surpassing her own expectations after reversing her 2019 retirement. Vonn, a three-times Olympic medallist, returned to the U.S. ski team last November after successful knee surgery.

Her return was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in a Super-G race in St. Anton, Austria, last weekend, marking her best performance since coming back. Despite finishing 24th and 27th in earlier races, Vonn has exceeded her own goals.

Focused on maintaining her fitness levels, Vonn is set for upcoming competitions and reflects on whether she will participate in the 2026 Olympics in Milan. "I don't know the answer to those questions," Vonn stated as she remains determined and optimistic.

(With inputs from agencies.)