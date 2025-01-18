Left Menu

Sanjay Takale's Historic Dakar Rally Triumph

Indian racer Sanjay Takale made history as the first from India to complete the Dakar Rally in the classic cars category. Competing alongside French co-driver Maxime Raud, Takale demonstrated exceptional skill, finishing 10th in his class and 18th overall in the world's toughest rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:52 IST
Indian motorsport enthusiast Sanjay Takale etched his name in the annals of racing history by becoming the first from his country to complete the renowned Dakar Rally in the classic cars category.

Team Compagnie Saharienne, co-driven by France's Maxime Raud, witnessed Takale navigating the arduous 8000km course with commendable consistency and skill.

Guiding a Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ78, Takale finished 10th in his class, achieving an impressive debut in this challenging motorsport event, marking a significant milestone in the rally's 47th edition held in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

