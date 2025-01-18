Men's Doubles: Balaji and Reyes-Varela Exit Australian Open in Second Round
The Indian-Mexican pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela's journey in the Australian Open concluded as they were defeated by Portugal's Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral. Despite early opportunities, they fell in a three-set match at Melbourne Park.
The men's doubles team of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela ended their Australian Open run after losing a tight match against Portugal's Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral. The match, held at Melbourne Park, saw the pair lose 7(7)-6(1), 4-6, 6-3.
Balaji and Reyes-Varela had early chances to break their opponents in the first set, but they failed to capitalize. The set ultimately went into a tie-break, where they succumbed to a 7-1 defeat.
In the second set, the duo managed to bounce back, breaking Borges and Cabral to level the score. However, in the decider, they were broken early and could not recover, ending their campaign in the second round.
Elsewhere, Indian players faced early exits. Rohan Bopanna and Nicolas Barrientos, as well as Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti, lost their opening matches. However, Bopanna's mixed doubles prospects remain, as he and partner Zhang Shuai advanced to the second round.
