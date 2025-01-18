Left Menu

Indian Doubles Pair's Quest Ends in Semifinal Showdown

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited the India Open Super 750 in the semifinals after a defeat to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. Despite a strong start, the pair were outplayed, marking their second consecutive semifinal finish this season after the Malaysia Open.

  India

In a fiercely contested match, Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw their India Open Super 750 campaign end at the semifinals stage on Saturday. Facing a formidable Malaysian duo, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, the Indians were defeated in straight games.

The match commenced promisingly for the Indian champions of 2022, as they showcased a robust mix of attack and defense to lead early. However, the Malaysian pair, ranked number three globally, turned the tide and maintained momentum, expertly exploiting service situations.

The loss marked Rankireddy and Shetty's second consecutive semifinal setback this season, following their similar finish at the Malaysia Open. The Indian pair now look to recuperate and strategize for future competitions, as the tournament moves towards its climactic conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

