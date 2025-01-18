Left Menu

India's Run Ends as Satwik-Chirag Stumble in India Open Semis

India's hopes at the India Open 2025 were dashed as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the men's doubles semifinals to Malaysia's Nur Izzuddin and Goh Sze Fei. The pairing struggled to maintain their momentum after a promising start, ultimately losing 21-18, 21-14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:03 IST
India's Run Ends as Satwik-Chirag Stumble in India Open Semis
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Ranikireaddy in action on Day 5 at India Open 2025. (Picture: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's campaign at the India Open 2025 concluded with the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty falling to Malaysia's Nur Izzuddin and Goh Sze Fei in the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event, held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Saturday, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Rankireddy and Shetty, who were making a return after Satwik's injury, initially led the match but eventually succumbed to a 21-18, 21-14 defeat. Their opponents, Izzuddin and Goh, skillfully disrupted the Indian duo's strategy, claiming seven consecutive points that swung the opening game in their favor.

Looking ahead, third seeds Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea will face Malaysia Open champions, and badminton powerhouses An Se Young and Pornpawee Chochuwong will clash in the women's singles final on Sunday. The buildup was electrifying, with the packed KD Jadhav Indoor Hall buzzing in anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

