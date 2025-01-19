Left Menu

Thrilling Rallies and Unexpected Victories Mark Eighth Day of Australian Open

The eighth day of the Australian Open showcased dramatic tennis matches, as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Paula Badosa, and Aryna Sabalenka clinched victories in intense battles. The tournament, drawing significant global attention, advanced towards the quarter-finals with top seeds overcoming challenges and new talents emerging on the courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The excitement of the Australian Open escalated on its eighth day with remarkable performances by some of the tennis world's leading players. Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova delivered a stunning victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic, claiming a decisive 6-0 win in the second set.

Meanwhile, Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa powered through to her first quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, defeating Serbia's Olga Danilovic in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant run, surpassing Russian 14th seed Mirra Andreeva with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory. These matches set the stage for an exhilarating second week of the year's first Grand Slam.

As temperatures rose to 29 degrees Celsius (84F) under the blazing Melbourne sun, tennis fans were treated to thrilling rallies and unexpected comebacks. The action on the courts remains as riveting as ever, with both seasoned players and emerging talents taking center stage in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

