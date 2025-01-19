Epic Battles: Sinner, Swiatek Aim for Glory at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner is preparing for a formidable duel at the Australian Open as he goes head-to-head with Holger Rune in an eagerly-awaited fourth-round matchup. Last year's titleholder, Sinner, finds himself as top seed and is poised to overcome Rune despite a 2-2 tie in their past clashes, having triumphed in their recent encounters.

On the women's side, world number two Iga Swiatek targets her sixth Grand Slam title as she takes on Eva Lys, a lucky loser who has made history by reaching the women's last 16. Swiatek, still in peak form, hopes to progress past Lys following her straight-set victory over Emma Raducanu.

A host of captivating matches are scheduled, with home favorite Alex de Minaur facing Alex Michelsen, and Gael Monfils seeking to continue his surprise run against Ben Shelton. Meanwhile, exciting young talent Learner Tien hopes to advance further after making history by reaching the round of 16.

