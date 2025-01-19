India Dominates in Women's U-19 World Cup Opener

The Indian U-19 women's cricket team launched their World Cup title defence with an emphatic victory over West Indies, sealing the win by nine wickets. The match unfolded on Sunday at the Bayuemas Oval, where the Indian bowlers reduced the Caribbean side to a paltry total of 44 runs in just 13.2 overs.

Exceptional bowling was the highlight, with left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia claiming 3 wickets for just 7 runs, and Aayushi Shukla adding 2 for 6. Fast bowler VJ Joshitha also claimed 2 wickets at the same expense. West Indies struggled, managing only single-digit scores from the majority of their batters.

India swiftly chased down the manageable target, ending at 47 for 1. Contributions from G Kamalini and Sanika Chalke ensured a smooth finish. India's next match is against Malaysia as the group stages progress, with hopes pinned on their successful continuation through to the Super Six stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)