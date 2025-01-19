Left Menu

India Dominates in Women's U-19 World Cup Opener

India's U-19 women's team showcased a strong start to their World Cup campaign by defeating West Indies with a nine-wicket win. Outstanding performances from bowlers Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, and VJ Joshitha were pivotal. The Indian team chased a small target set by West Indies in only 4.2 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:41 IST
India Dominates in Women's U-19 World Cup Opener

The Indian U-19 women's cricket team launched their World Cup title defence with an emphatic victory over West Indies, sealing the win by nine wickets. The match unfolded on Sunday at the Bayuemas Oval, where the Indian bowlers reduced the Caribbean side to a paltry total of 44 runs in just 13.2 overs.

Exceptional bowling was the highlight, with left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia claiming 3 wickets for just 7 runs, and Aayushi Shukla adding 2 for 6. Fast bowler VJ Joshitha also claimed 2 wickets at the same expense. West Indies struggled, managing only single-digit scores from the majority of their batters.

India swiftly chased down the manageable target, ending at 47 for 1. Contributions from G Kamalini and Sanika Chalke ensured a smooth finish. India's next match is against Malaysia as the group stages progress, with hopes pinned on their successful continuation through to the Super Six stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025