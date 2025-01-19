Djokovic vs. Alcaraz: Clash of Titans at the Australian Open

The eighth chapter of the compelling rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz unfolds at the Australian Open. This quarterfinals match marks their first meeting at this event, having previously clashed only in semifinals or finals across various tournaments.

Alcaraz, smilingly dismissing the significance of facing Djokovic at this stage, is eager to continue the same strategy he has used in past encounters. Despite advancing to his 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal after an injury to Jack Draper, he remains focused on making tennis history by securing a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic, meanwhile, eyes an unprecedented 11th Melbourne title and 25th major singles championship overall. With both players having much at stake, the encounter is poised to be a centerpiece of this year's Australian Open drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)