Djokovic's Stand: Australian Open Interview Protest

Novak Djokovic refused a post-match interview at the Australian Open, protesting derogatory comments by Channel 9's Tony Jones. Djokovic demands an apology, stating Jones insulted him and Serbian fans. He addressed the issue with Tennis Australia's CEO and is willing to accept fines for his stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:32 IST
Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic made headlines after deciding not to partake in a traditional post-match TV interview following his victory at the Australian Open. The move was a protest against comments made by Tony Jones, an official broadcaster from Channel 9, who Djokovic claims belittled him and Serbian fans.

Although Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, refrained from directly naming Jones, he clarified his reasons for not engaging with the network, despite being slated to speak with former player Jim Courier. Djokovic instead thanked the audience for their support directly after his match at Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian tennis star has discussed the matter with Tennis Australia's CEO, Craig Tiley, stressing the importance of his position. Djokovic has expressed willingness to face any penalties for his decision, underscoring his commitment to addressing the insult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

