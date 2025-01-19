Left Menu

FC Goa Edges East Bengal in Thrilling Super League Clash

FC Goa secured a narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC in a gripping Indian Super League match, bolstered by Brison Fernandes' decisive 13th-minute goal. This victory propelled Goa to second in the league standings, six points behind leaders Mohun Bagan. East Bengal's efforts fell short despite several near-misses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying showcase of football, FC Goa edged past East Bengal FC with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of a 13th-minute goal by Brison Fernandes in Sunday's Indian Super League match.

The win propelled FC Goa to second place in the league standings, accumulating 30 points from 16 matches, just six points adrift of the leaders, Mohun Bagan.

Despite East Bengal FC's persistent attempts to breach Goa's defense, including a close shot from Jeakson Singh, they were unable to alter the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

