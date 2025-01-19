FC Goa Edges East Bengal in Thrilling Super League Clash
FC Goa secured a narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC in a gripping Indian Super League match, bolstered by Brison Fernandes' decisive 13th-minute goal. This victory propelled Goa to second in the league standings, six points behind leaders Mohun Bagan. East Bengal's efforts fell short despite several near-misses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:44 IST
In an electrifying showcase of football, FC Goa edged past East Bengal FC with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of a 13th-minute goal by Brison Fernandes in Sunday's Indian Super League match.
The win propelled FC Goa to second place in the league standings, accumulating 30 points from 16 matches, just six points adrift of the leaders, Mohun Bagan.
Despite East Bengal FC's persistent attempts to breach Goa's defense, including a close shot from Jeakson Singh, they were unable to alter the outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brison Fernandes Shines as FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha
Brison Fernandes Shines as FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC
FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC with Brison Fernandes' Stellar Performance
Rivalry Renewed: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. East Bengal Showdown in Indian Super League
Eze's Heroics Secure Jamshedpur FC's Dramatic Draw Against Mohun Bagan