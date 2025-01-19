FC Goa Edges East Bengal in Thrilling Super League Clash

In an electrifying showcase of football, FC Goa edged past East Bengal FC with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of a 13th-minute goal by Brison Fernandes in Sunday's Indian Super League match.

The win propelled FC Goa to second place in the league standings, accumulating 30 points from 16 matches, just six points adrift of the leaders, Mohun Bagan.

Despite East Bengal FC's persistent attempts to breach Goa's defense, including a close shot from Jeakson Singh, they were unable to alter the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)