India Secures Historic Victory at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

The Indian men's team triumphed over Nepal with a score of 54-36 to clinch the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title. Their victory follows the women's team who also won against Nepal. Key players like captain Pratik Waikar and standout Ramji Kashyap were instrumental in securing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:22 IST
In a historic showdown, the Indian men's team emerged victorious against Nepal, securing the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title with a resounding 54-36 triumph.

Leading the charge were captain Pratik Waikar and standout performer Ramji Kashyap, who demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy that outmaneuvered the Nepalese defense. The Men's team's triumph mirrored that of the women's squad, who also bested Nepal in the tournament final.

India's path to victory was marked by commanding performances, beginning with group-stage victories over Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan, followed by knockout successes against Bangladesh and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

