India Secures Historic Victory at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

In a historic showdown, the Indian men's team emerged victorious against Nepal, securing the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title with a resounding 54-36 triumph.

Leading the charge were captain Pratik Waikar and standout performer Ramji Kashyap, who demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy that outmaneuvered the Nepalese defense. The Men's team's triumph mirrored that of the women's squad, who also bested Nepal in the tournament final.

India's path to victory was marked by commanding performances, beginning with group-stage victories over Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan, followed by knockout successes against Bangladesh and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)