Indian Young Guns Shine at 87th Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa clinched victory over Harikrishna at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, showcasing strategic prowess. Arjun Erigaisi and world champion D Gukesh secured draws. Fabiano Caruana's notable win highlighted the day, while Nodirbek Abdusattorov's aggressive play marked another victory. Indian challengers R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh also earned valuable draws.

Updated: 20-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:28 IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa delivered a master-class performance in defense and counter-attack, securing a victory over compatriot P Harikrishna in the 87th Tata Steel Chess Tournament. Despite Harikrishna's efforts, the young prodigy took control in the endgame to seal the win.

Meanwhile, other Indian players showcased resilience. Arjun Erigaisi played to a draw against Anish Giri in a tightly contested game. World champion D Gukesh also settled for a draw against Fedoseev, maintaining balance throughout the match.

Among other highlights, Fabiano Caruana outplayed Jorden van Foreest utilizing the London system, while Nodirbek Abdusattorov's aggressive approach led to his victory over Leon Luke Mendonca. In the challengers' section, both R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh demonstrated their mettle, each earning commendable draws.

