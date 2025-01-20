Thrills and Spills: Highlights from the Australian Open's Ninth Day

The Australian Open delivered drama on its ninth day as a tense match between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune was halted due to a technical issue with the net. Sinner was narrowly ahead before an anchoring pin caused the equipment failure.

In other matches, Madison Keys claimed a significant victory by defeating sixth seed Elena Rybakina, showcasing her prowess despite Rybakina's formidable serve. This win marked Keys' third triumph over a top-10 player this year, propelling her into the quarter-finals.

Elina Svitolina made a remarkable comeback to secure her place in the quarter-finals against Veronika Kudermetova. Despite trailing initially, Svitolina dominated the later part of the match, winning with scores of 6-4, 6-1, on a sweltering day in Melbourne.

