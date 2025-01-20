Thrills and Spills: Highlights from the Australian Open's Ninth Day
The ninth day of the Australian Open featured dramatic moments as matches were interrupted, with Jannik Sinner leading Holger Rune before play stopped due to a damaged net. Madison Keys surprised Elena Rybakina to reach the quarter-finals, while Elina Svitolina also advanced, overcoming a slow start to defeat Veronika Kudermetova.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian Open delivered drama on its ninth day as a tense match between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune was halted due to a technical issue with the net. Sinner was narrowly ahead before an anchoring pin caused the equipment failure.
In other matches, Madison Keys claimed a significant victory by defeating sixth seed Elena Rybakina, showcasing her prowess despite Rybakina's formidable serve. This win marked Keys' third triumph over a top-10 player this year, propelling her into the quarter-finals.
Elina Svitolina made a remarkable comeback to secure her place in the quarter-finals against Veronika Kudermetova. Despite trailing initially, Svitolina dominated the later part of the match, winning with scores of 6-4, 6-1, on a sweltering day in Melbourne.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner: Champion Under Pressure as Doping Appeal Looms
Jannik Sinner's Resilient Return: Defending Under Doping Clouds
Jannik Sinner's Battle: The Doping Controversy Shadowing a Tennis Champ
Jannik Sinner Wins Amid Doping Controversy at Australian Open
Jannik Sinner Defies Odds to Secure Quarter-Final Spot in Australian Open