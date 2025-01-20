Left Menu

Screw Scare Stops Sinner's Serve at Australian Open Showdown

A loose screw holding the net halted the fourth-round match at the Australian Open between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune for 20 minutes. The net issue was fixed and play resumed after a brief interruption, during which players were sent to the locker room due to intense heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:15 IST
A significant delay occurred during the Australian Open as a loose screw on the net interrupted the fourth-round match between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. The incident lasted about 20 minutes on Monday, causing a pause early in the fourth set.

With Sinner leading 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 0-1, the No. 1-ranked player jarred the net with a powerful serve, dislodging a critical metal piece. This rendered the net unusable, demanding immediate attention from multiple personnel, including a worker who successfully resolved the issue, much to the relief of thousands at Rod Laver Arena.

During the delay, chair umpire Nico Helwerth directed Sinner and Rune to the locker room, keeping them out of the intense afternoon heat surpassing 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius). Upon the players' return, a round of applause greeted them as they took three minutes to warm up before resuming the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

