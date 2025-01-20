Sinner Triumphs Amidst Drama at Australian Open

On a dramatic ninth day of the Australian Open, defending champion Jannik Sinner took center stage with his resilient win over Holger Rune. Sinner, who encountered both a medical timeout and a damaged net during the match, emerged victorious 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2, securing his place in the quarter-finals.

Despite the challenges, Sinner remained focused and mentally strong, attributing his success to unwavering determination. "It was very, very tough... I tried to stay there mentally," he stated post-match.

Meanwhile, other notable achievements included Madison Keys' stunning victory over Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina moving into the quarter-finals after defeating Veronika Kudermetova. The tournament continues to captivate audiences with high-stakes matches and unexpected turns.

