Madison Keys Shatters Rybakina's Hopes in Australian Open Thriller

American Madison Keys defeated sixth seed Elena Rybakina in a thrilling match at the Australian Open, advancing to the quarter-finals. Despite a strong start and a challenging second set, Keys regained momentum to secure her third victory over a top-10 player this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:01 IST
In a gripping match at the Margaret Court Arena, American tennis player Madison Keys defeated the sixth seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, marking her ninth consecutive victory this year.

The Adelaide Open champion, Keys, had previously lost two encounters against Rybakina. However, she dominated for most of the last-16 match, except during a challenging second set where she lost four straight games. Rybakina battled a lower back injury, which had troubled her in the third round, allowing Keys to aggressively counter her powerful serves.

After Rybakina's double faults in the first set, Keys capitalized to win. Despite losing momentum in the second set, Keys regained confidence in the third, ultimately securing victory with a decisive cross-court winner. Anticipating her next match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, Keys reflects on her strategy to play more aggressively.

