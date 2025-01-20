Singapore Badminton Association Welcomes Anup Sridhar as New Coach

The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) is set to make a notable addition to its coaching staff by appointing former Indian badminton stalwart, Anup Sridhar, as the new singles coach. According to reports from Channel News Asia, the appointment is contingent upon the successful approval of his employment pass.

Sridhar brings a wealth of experience, having coached top singles players such as Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu. He will operate under the tutelage of Kim Ji-hyun, the esteemed South Korean head coach for both men's and women's teams, providing "additional support" to the existing structure, according to David Tan, SBA's vice-president of business development and communications.

SBA aims to meet the diverse needs of their national team, which comprises players with different stages of development and world-ranking levels. "By adding Sridhar to our team, known for his in-depth player analysis, we hope to elevate our coaching capacities," Tan stated. A former top singles player himself, Sridhar has noteworthy achievements, including captaining India's Thomas Cup team and competing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)