Nigerian Teens Stun Cricket World with Historic Win Over New Zealand

Nigeria's cricket team achieved a historic victory by defeating New Zealand at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. Despite cricket's lesser popularity in Nigeria compared to football and athletics, the team made headlines by becoming the first West African nation to qualify for the tournament and defeating an ICC full member nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:19 IST
Nigeria's young cricketers have shocked the sports world by pulling off a sensational win against New Zealand. The underdog team made history by winning an ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup match in an impressive performance, despite cricket's low profile in Nigeria.

New Zealand, considered one of the tournament's formidable sides, fell just short in their run chase after a tight and disciplined bowling performance from Nigeria. This result underscores Nigeria's growing presence on the global cricket stage.

This remarkable victory marks Nigeria as the first West African country to participate and succeed in a global cricket tournament. The triumph is even sweeter considering the challenges posed by rain which threatened to disrupt their games throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

