Gujarat Giants' New Faces Ready for WPL 2025 Challenge

Bharti Fulmali, Prakashika Naik, and Kashvee Gautam, the newest members of Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2025, recently attended the ILT20 match between the Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Bharti Fulmali, who remains part of the team since its second season, impressively clinched 64 runs over three matches, with a standout performance of 42 runs off 36 balls. The Vidarbha batter, inspired by Shimron Hetmyer, draws comparisons between their similar aggressive batting styles.

Fulmali expressed, "I admire Shimron Hetmyer. He's one of my favorite batters because he's a hitter, just like me. We both bat in the middle order, and I'm eager to watch him play." Her focus is on capitalizing on her role as a finisher, ready to deliver high-impact innings regardless of limited overs.

Kashvee Gautam, who was the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the 2024 WPL auction with a Rs 2 crore acquisition by Gujarat Giants, aims to create new records after her 2020 feat of claiming 10 wickets in an innings. She is enthusiastic about playing alongside Deandra Dottin, West Indies' T20 World Cup winner.

"Dottin is a phenomenal athlete, capable of big sixes and jaw-dropping catches. As an all-rounder, I resonate with her style and eagerly anticipate experiencing her energy firsthand," Gautam noted. She also acknowledged leagues like ILT20 and WPL as vital platforms for nurturing emerging talent.

Prakashika Naik, acquired at the Tata WPL Auction 2025 for Rs 10 lakhs, praised the Sharjah Cricket Stadium's atmosphere. "The ground and atmosphere here are excellent. While it's challenging for leg-spinners, the venue offers invaluable learning opportunities," Naik observed. Her focus is on drawing lessons from her teammates, such as Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, who sets an impressive example, Naik stated.

Looking ahead, Gautam expressed optimism in Gujarat Giants' balanced lineup, crucial in T20 formats, with powerful all-rounders and strong batting depth. The team is gearing up for a promising encounter against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14 in Vadodara.

