Left Menu

Gujarat Giants' New Faces Ready for WPL 2025 Challenge

Bharti Fulmali, Prakashika Naik, and Kashvee Gautam, new recruits of Gujarat Giants, attended an ILT20 match for inspiration ahead of WPL 2025. Fulmali expressed admiration for Shimron Hetmyer's batting style. Gautam is eager to team with Deandra Dottin, while Naik is keen to learn from Phoebe Litchfield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:22 IST
Gujarat Giants' New Faces Ready for WPL 2025 Challenge
Bharti Fulmali, Prakashika Naik and Kashvee Gautam at Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals match in Sharjah. (Picture: Gujarat Giants). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bharti Fulmali, Prakashika Naik, and Kashvee Gautam, the newest members of Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2025, recently attended the ILT20 match between the Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Bharti Fulmali, who remains part of the team since its second season, impressively clinched 64 runs over three matches, with a standout performance of 42 runs off 36 balls. The Vidarbha batter, inspired by Shimron Hetmyer, draws comparisons between their similar aggressive batting styles.

Fulmali expressed, "I admire Shimron Hetmyer. He's one of my favorite batters because he's a hitter, just like me. We both bat in the middle order, and I'm eager to watch him play." Her focus is on capitalizing on her role as a finisher, ready to deliver high-impact innings regardless of limited overs.

Kashvee Gautam, who was the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the 2024 WPL auction with a Rs 2 crore acquisition by Gujarat Giants, aims to create new records after her 2020 feat of claiming 10 wickets in an innings. She is enthusiastic about playing alongside Deandra Dottin, West Indies' T20 World Cup winner.

"Dottin is a phenomenal athlete, capable of big sixes and jaw-dropping catches. As an all-rounder, I resonate with her style and eagerly anticipate experiencing her energy firsthand," Gautam noted. She also acknowledged leagues like ILT20 and WPL as vital platforms for nurturing emerging talent.

Prakashika Naik, acquired at the Tata WPL Auction 2025 for Rs 10 lakhs, praised the Sharjah Cricket Stadium's atmosphere. "The ground and atmosphere here are excellent. While it's challenging for leg-spinners, the venue offers invaluable learning opportunities," Naik observed. Her focus is on drawing lessons from her teammates, such as Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, who sets an impressive example, Naik stated.

Looking ahead, Gautam expressed optimism in Gujarat Giants' balanced lineup, crucial in T20 formats, with powerful all-rounders and strong batting depth. The team is gearing up for a promising encounter against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 14 in Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025