Anup Sridhar Joins Singapore as Singles Coach

Anup Sridhar, a former Indian shuttler with a bronze medal at the Asian Championships, has been appointed by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) as a singles coach. His role comes amidst incorrect reports suggesting he would be the men's singles head coach.

The association confirmed that their decision was based on Sridhar's extensive experience, having been the top-ranked Indian men's singles player between 2005 and 2008 and a former captain of the Indian Thomas Cup team. Since retiring from international competition in 2015, Sridhar has transitioned to coaching and worked with notable players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

David Tan, Vice President of SBA, clarified that Sridhar's appointment is not linked to short-term plans, though his start date is contingent upon visa approval. The position was advertised as requiring candidates with at least five years of experience in a national team setting, emphasizing singles coaching.

