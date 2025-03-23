Brutal Acid Attack at Ayurveda Hospital: Ex-Husband Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a 35-year-old man, identified as Prashant from Naduvannur, has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-wife with acid. The incident took place at a government Ayurveda hospital in Perambra, Kerala, causing widespread outrage.

The victim, K Prabhisha, aged 29, reportedly arrived at the hospital when Prashant launched the attack. Witnesses stated that the woman attempted to flee, but the accused pursued her and continued the attack. Fortunately, she is now receiving critical care at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Police confirmed Prashant's arrest and the immediate registration of a case involving various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This incident has raised alarming concerns about women's safety and domestic abuse in the region.

