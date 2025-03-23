Left Menu

Brutal Acid Attack at Ayurveda Hospital: Ex-Husband Arrested

A man named Prashant was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-wife with acid at an Ayurveda hospital in Perambra. The victim, K Prabhisha, sustained burns and is undergoing treatment. The incident occurred as Prabhisha visited the hospital, with the accused surrendering at a local police station later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:38 IST
Brutal Acid Attack at Ayurveda Hospital: Ex-Husband Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 35-year-old man, identified as Prashant from Naduvannur, has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-wife with acid. The incident took place at a government Ayurveda hospital in Perambra, Kerala, causing widespread outrage.

The victim, K Prabhisha, aged 29, reportedly arrived at the hospital when Prashant launched the attack. Witnesses stated that the woman attempted to flee, but the accused pursued her and continued the attack. Fortunately, she is now receiving critical care at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Police confirmed Prashant's arrest and the immediate registration of a case involving various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This incident has raised alarming concerns about women's safety and domestic abuse in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025