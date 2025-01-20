Left Menu

Dominant Swiatek Crushes Lys to Quarters in Grand Slam

Iga Swiatek decisively defeated Eva Lys with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the Grand Slam, advancing to the quarter-finals. Swiatek, showcasing unwavering performance, signaled her prowess by overpowering Lys in under an hour, reinforcing her bid for another title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:58 IST
Dominant Swiatek Crushes Lys to Quarters in Grand Slam
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek delivered a stunning performance, sealing her Grand Slam quarter-final spot with a dominant victory over Eva Lys. Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, showcased her formidable form, securing the match in a mere 59 minutes with scores of 6-0, 6-1.

Swiatek expressed her excitement about competing on the iconic Rod Laver Arena, a platform that boosted her confidence. At 23, she emphasized her growth potential, underscoring her eagerness to perfect her game despite her current form.

World number 128 Lys, filling in the main draw after Anna Kalinskaya's withdrawal, faced challenging gameplay. Though she managed a smile after avoiding a double bagel, Swiatek's relentless approach saw her clinch the match effortlessly, setting up a last-eight clash with Emma Navarro or Daria Kasatkina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025