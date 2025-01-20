Dominant Swiatek Crushes Lys to Quarters in Grand Slam

Iga Swiatek delivered a stunning performance, sealing her Grand Slam quarter-final spot with a dominant victory over Eva Lys. Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, showcased her formidable form, securing the match in a mere 59 minutes with scores of 6-0, 6-1.

Swiatek expressed her excitement about competing on the iconic Rod Laver Arena, a platform that boosted her confidence. At 23, she emphasized her growth potential, underscoring her eagerness to perfect her game despite her current form.

World number 128 Lys, filling in the main draw after Anna Kalinskaya's withdrawal, faced challenging gameplay. Though she managed a smile after avoiding a double bagel, Swiatek's relentless approach saw her clinch the match effortlessly, setting up a last-eight clash with Emma Navarro or Daria Kasatkina.

