Drama at Melbourne Park: Sinner Battles Illness, Swiatek Triumphs Amidst Doping Clouds

Jannik Sinner fought through illness to reach the Australian Open's quarter-finals, while Gael Monfils retired due to a back injury. Iga Swiatek continued her impressive form, defeating Eva Lys. Elina Svitolina uplifted Ukraine with her win, and Swiatek received positive news regarding her doping appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:05 IST
Tennis

Jannik Sinner showcased resilience as he navigated illness to secure a quarter-final spot at the Australian Open on Monday. However, the same physical demands of Grand Slam tennis proved overwhelming for French veteran Gael Monfils and American teenager Learner Tien, who faced setbacks.

Iga Swiatek displayed her dominating form, aiming for her maiden Melbourne title, overcoming Eva Lys with a commanding 6-0 6-1 victory. On the other hand, Elena Rybakina struggled with a back issue, falling to Madison Keys in a challenging match on Margaret Court Arena.

Amidst these battles, Elina Svitolina brought hope to war-torn Ukraine by overcoming Veronika Kudermetova. Celebrating Swiatek's doping appeal victory, the tennis action continues with Sinner set to face either Alex de Minaur or Alex Michelsen in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

