East Bengal Dominates Nita FA to Lead Indian Women's League

East Bengal Football Club has once again demonstrated their superiority, securing a dominant 4-1 win against Nita FA in the Indian Women's League on Monday.

Scoring for East Bengal were Anju Tamang in the 30th minute, Soumya Guguloth in the 48th, Resty Nanziri in the 50th, and Sandhiya Ranganathan in the 67th. Nita FA's Ghanaian striker Gifty Acheampong managed to score in the 61st minute to reduce the deficit.

This victory keeps East Bengal at the top of the league table with nine points from three matches. Nita FA remains in second place with four points, courtesy of a win, a draw, and a loss.

