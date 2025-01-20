Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Secret Wedding Stuns Fans

Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra shocked the nation by marrying Himani Mor in a private ceremony. Keeping details hidden from the media, the couple revealed their union via social media. Despite being one of India's most followed athletes, the marriage was conducted discreetly, supported by family and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:35 IST
In an era where even minor celebrities struggle with privacy, Neeraj Chopra, one of India's most celebrated athletes, took everyone by surprise by marrying in secret. The distinguished javelin thrower, adorned with two Olympic medals, revealed his union with Himani Mor post-event, dodging the usual media frenzy.

Chopra, aged 27, shared photos of the intimate ceremony online, asking for the world's blessings. Fans and over 10 million social media followers were left amazed at how he managed to evade public attention. Even the Athletics Federation of India, informed ahead of the marriage, respected his wish for privacy.

The couple married in Himachal Pradesh amid traditional rituals, opting for a serene celebration without the usual glamorous fanfare. As Neeraj readies for another athletic season, his tightly-held private life stands in contrast to the celebrity norm, keeping fans eager yet respectful of his need for seclusion.

