India's Strategic T20 Batting Shuffle
India plans to utilize a flexible middle order in their T20 series against England. Under the guidance of vice-captain Axar Patel, only openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have fixed positions, while others will bat based on the situation. The strategies aim for a successful T20 World Cup defense.
India is set to deploy a flexible middle order strategy during the upcoming T20 series against England, with Axar Patel, the newly appointed vice-captain, at the helm. The approach allows for dynamic changes in the batting order, aimed at preparing for the next T20 World Cup.
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been confirmed as the opening batsmen for the series, beginning Wednesday. However, from positions three to seven, players will adjust their batting based on match conditions and specific challenges posed by bowlers.
Despite their focus on the upcoming Champions Trophy, India is also fine-tuning plans for co-hosting the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka next year. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the team will rely on Mohammed Shami to strengthen their pace attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
