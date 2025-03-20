IPL Reintroduces Saliva on Cricket Ball: A Game-Changer
The BCCI has lifted the ban on using saliva on cricket balls for the upcoming IPL season, following majority approval from team captains. The ICC had initially banned saliva due to COVID-19, making the practice extinct. The IPL is now the first major event to re-adopt it post-pandemic.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision comes after the majority of team captains backed the proposal during a meeting in Mumbai.
Initially implemented by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a pandemic precaution, the ban on saliva use was made permanent by the world body in 2022. The IPL adhered to these guidelines even though its rules are not directly governed by the ICC.
This development marks the IPL as the first major cricket tournament to reinstate the practice, highlighting a shift in the sport's health protocols in the post-pandemic era.
