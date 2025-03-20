Left Menu

IPL Reintroduces Saliva on Cricket Ball: A Game-Changer

The BCCI has lifted the ban on using saliva on cricket balls for the upcoming IPL season, following majority approval from team captains. The ICC had initially banned saliva due to COVID-19, making the practice extinct. The IPL is now the first major event to re-adopt it post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:01 IST
IPL Reintroduces Saliva on Cricket Ball: A Game-Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision comes after the majority of team captains backed the proposal during a meeting in Mumbai.

Initially implemented by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a pandemic precaution, the ban on saliva use was made permanent by the world body in 2022. The IPL adhered to these guidelines even though its rules are not directly governed by the ICC.

This development marks the IPL as the first major cricket tournament to reinstate the practice, highlighting a shift in the sport's health protocols in the post-pandemic era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025