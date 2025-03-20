India's Cricket Triumph: BCCI Announces Rs 58 Crore Reward

In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team. This comes on the heels of their recent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy held in Dubai.

Leading the charge, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma delivered a masterful performance, guiding his team to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the thrilling final. This victory marks their third Champions Trophy win.

The financial reward is set to benefit not only the players but also the coaching team, support staff, and the men's selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar. Expressing pride in the team's stellar performance, BCCI president Roger Binny remarked on the significance of achieving back-to-back ICC titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)