Left Menu

India's Cricket Triumph: BCCI Announces Rs 58 Crore Reward

The BCCI has announced a Rs 58 crore reward for the Indian cricket team following their ICC Champions Trophy victory. Led by Rohit Sharma, India defeated New Zealand in the final, capturing their third title. The reward will benefit players, coaches, support staff, and the selection committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:18 IST
India's Cricket Triumph: BCCI Announces Rs 58 Crore Reward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team. This comes on the heels of their recent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy held in Dubai.

Leading the charge, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma delivered a masterful performance, guiding his team to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the thrilling final. This victory marks their third Champions Trophy win.

The financial reward is set to benefit not only the players but also the coaching team, support staff, and the men's selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar. Expressing pride in the team's stellar performance, BCCI president Roger Binny remarked on the significance of achieving back-to-back ICC titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025