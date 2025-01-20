Rohit Sharma Makes Ranji Trophy Comeback After Decade

In a significant development for Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma is set to return to the Ranji Trophy for the first time in nearly ten years. Sharma, alongside emerging star Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been named in Mumbai's squad for their upcoming fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

This announcement was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association, which confirmed Ajinkya Rahane will continue as team captain. Sharma, who had faced criticisms regarding his Test form, stated his commitment to domestic cricket following the team's disappointing tour of Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated the participation of contracted players in domestic competitions unless hindered by fitness concerns. Sharma cited a busy international schedule as the primary reason for previously missing domestic games, but supports this new directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)