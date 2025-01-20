Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Makes Ranji Trophy Comeback After Decade

India captain Rohit Sharma returns to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade, joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Mumbai squad to face Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit emphasized the newly imposed requirement for contracted players to participate in domestic cricket, addressing concerns over his form in Tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:01 IST
Rohit Sharma Makes Ranji Trophy Comeback After Decade
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma is set to return to the Ranji Trophy for the first time in nearly ten years. Sharma, alongside emerging star Yashasvi Jaiswal, has been named in Mumbai's squad for their upcoming fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

This announcement was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association, which confirmed Ajinkya Rahane will continue as team captain. Sharma, who had faced criticisms regarding his Test form, stated his commitment to domestic cricket following the team's disappointing tour of Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated the participation of contracted players in domestic competitions unless hindered by fitness concerns. Sharma cited a busy international schedule as the primary reason for previously missing domestic games, but supports this new directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025