Fairytale Run: Eva Lys's Unforgettable Open Journey

Eva Lys, a 23-year-old from Germany, described feeling 'hit by a train' after her decisive defeat against world number two, Iga Swiatek, during the Australian Open's fourth round.

Despite the 6-0 6-1 loss, Lys cherished reaching the last 16 as a 'lucky loser,' having replaced Anna Kalinskaya who withdrew due to illness.

The Kyiv-born athlete, managing a rheumatic autoimmune disease, highlighted her journey as a powerful mix of talent and serendipity, which reignited her passion and belief.

