Left Menu

Fairytale Run: Eva Lys's Unforgettable Open Journey

Lucky loser Eva Lys reached the Australian Open fourth round, overwhelmed in emotions after losing to Iga Swiatek. Despite the defeat, the 23-year-old German player enjoyed an incredible journey, overcoming personal struggles to make history, inspired by newfound belief and passion for tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:38 IST
Fairytale Run: Eva Lys's Unforgettable Open Journey

Eva Lys, a 23-year-old from Germany, described feeling 'hit by a train' after her decisive defeat against world number two, Iga Swiatek, during the Australian Open's fourth round.

Despite the 6-0 6-1 loss, Lys cherished reaching the last 16 as a 'lucky loser,' having replaced Anna Kalinskaya who withdrew due to illness.

The Kyiv-born athlete, managing a rheumatic autoimmune disease, highlighted her journey as a powerful mix of talent and serendipity, which reignited her passion and belief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025