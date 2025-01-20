Sinner and Swiatek Shine Amid Drama at Australian Open

At the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner overcame illness to reach the quarter-finals, while veteran Gael Monfils and young Learner Tien were hampered by physical setbacks. The intense demands of Grand Slam tennis proved too overwhelming for them.

Iga Swiatek displayed excellent form, decisively defeating Eva Lys 6-0 6-1, while Elena Rybakina struggled with a back problem against Madison Keys. The oppressive heat challenged Sinner during his match against Holger Rune, but after overcoming dizzy spells and a medical timeout, he emerged victorious with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2 score.

Sinner equaled a national record by reaching his 10th career Grand Slam quarter-final and will face Alex de Minaur next. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina brought hope to Ukraine by triumphing over Veronika Kudermetova, and Swiatek relieved after her doping case was closed without further appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)