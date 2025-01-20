Left Menu

Sinner and Swiatek Shine Amid Drama at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek progress to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open amid challenges. Sinner battled illness to defeat Dane Holger Rune. Meanwhile, Swiatek continued her quest for a maiden win by beating Eva Lys. The tournament saw withdrawals and injury struggles for players like Gael Monfils and Elena Rybakina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:33 IST
At the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner overcame illness to reach the quarter-finals, while veteran Gael Monfils and young Learner Tien were hampered by physical setbacks. The intense demands of Grand Slam tennis proved too overwhelming for them.

Iga Swiatek displayed excellent form, decisively defeating Eva Lys 6-0 6-1, while Elena Rybakina struggled with a back problem against Madison Keys. The oppressive heat challenged Sinner during his match against Holger Rune, but after overcoming dizzy spells and a medical timeout, he emerged victorious with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2 score.

Sinner equaled a national record by reaching his 10th career Grand Slam quarter-final and will face Alex de Minaur next. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina brought hope to Ukraine by triumphing over Veronika Kudermetova, and Swiatek relieved after her doping case was closed without further appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

