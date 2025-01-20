Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir: India's Strong Leadership Hope

England's coach Brendon McCullum praised Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir as a strong leader amid scrutiny following India's recent cricket losses. Despite a rocky start, McCullum, who previously worked with Gambhir, is confident in his leadership. Gambhir opposes India's 'star culture' and faces criticism for coaching styles.

Updated: 20-01-2025 18:36 IST
Gautam Gambhir: India's Strong Leadership Hope
Brendon McCullum
England's coach Brendon McCullum has lauded his Indian counterpart, Gautam Gambhir, highlighting his leadership qualities during a press briefing on Monday. McCullum described Gambhir as a 'strong leader of men' despite facing criticism over India's recent cricket performances.

Gambhir, tasked with leading the Indian cricket team across formats, began his tenure following India's successful T20 World Cup campaign last year. However, his start has been challenging, with losses against New Zealand and Australia. McCullum, a former teammate of Gambhir at KKR, expressed confidence in Gambhir's ability to bring out the best in his team.

Since assuming the role, Gambhir has opposed India's prevailing 'star culture' and implemented a 10-point guideline. While some criticize his coaching methods after key losses, McCullum emphasized the uniqueness of coaching styles and the importance of a supportive environment for players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

