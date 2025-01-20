Phil Morrow Joins England Rugby: Boosting Performance Levels

England Rugby has announced the appointment of Phil Morrow as the new head of performance, effective at the end of the season. Morrow takes over a role left vacant since Aled Walters' departure last summer.

The Rugby Football Union confirmed that a previous proposal for Morrow to share the position with his duties at Saracens was rejected by Premiership clubs due to potential conflicts of interest. Despite this initial setback, England coach Steve Borthwick has successfully secured Morrow's services full-time.

Morrow, hailed for his tenure at Saracens which saw the team achieve five Premiership titles and three Champions Cups, expressed his excitement about contributing to England's growth. With extensive experience in player development, he aims to propel England Rugby to new success.

(With inputs from agencies.)