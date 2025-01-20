Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club Dominates Delhi SG Pipers in 5-1 Triumph

Soorma Hockey Club displayed a commanding performance against Delhi SG Pipers, securing a 5-1 victory in the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25. Goals from Englebert, Sonam, Stapenhorst, and Squibb propelled Soorma to victory, effectively dismantling the Pipers' defense at the Marang Gomke Stadium in Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:30 IST
Soorma Hockey Club players celebrating. (Photo- HIL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soorma Hockey Club returned to form with a resounding 5-1 victory over Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. Early goals from Charlotte Englebert and Sonam established a strong first-quarter lead, while additional strikes by Charlotte Stapenhorst and Penny Squibb sealed the match.

From the onset, Soorma pressed the Pipers back, dominating both possession and field position. Maria Verschoor's assist set up Englebert for the opening goal, which was swiftly followed by a double from Sonam, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from the Pipers. Despite some efforts from Delhi's forwards, the Pipers struggled to penetrate Soorma's robust defense line.

Into the second half, Soorma maintained their momentum, scoring again through Stapenhorst and countering a brief resurgence by the Pipers' Sangita Kumari. In the final minutes, Squibb's precise flick ensured a commanding 5-1 victory, highlighting Soorma's defensive acumen and strategic prowess throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

