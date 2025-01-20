India Gears Up for T20 World Cup: Momentum and Strategies Unveiled

India's vice-captain Axar Patel has revealed that the team is focusing on gearing up for next year's T20 World Cup, which remains their primary goal. The Indian squad, known for its prowess in the shortest format, is set to defend its title following a victorious campaign in Barbados last year.

As India prepares for a five-match series against England, beginning this week, Patel highlighted the significance of momentum. 'World Cup is coming up in a year, so how we approach leading up to that is crucial. That's the main target. Momentum is important because a good start can be carried forward,' Patel told reporters, according to ESPNcricinfo. Last year, India played 26 T20Is, winning 24, but as Patel noted, the focus is on future games, not past victories.

Highlighting the ongoing transition within the team, Patel mentioned the shift across all cricket formats and deferred the selection decisions to the team selectors. As stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retire from T20I cricket, the team's leadership passes to Suryakumar Yadav. Looking ahead, India will also compete in the Champions Trophy next month, with plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)