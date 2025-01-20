Left Menu

India Reigns Supreme at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

India's men's and women's teams clinch historic wins, dominating the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi. Both teams won against Nepal in the finals, showcasing exceptional prowess. Sachin Tendulkar applauds the teams for their groundbreaking achievement, marking a significant moment for Indian sports globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:27 IST
India Reigns Supreme at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
Indian women's and men's Kho Kho teams (Photo: Kho Kho World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
In a triumph for Indian sports, the country's men's and women's kho kho teams emerged victorious at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup held in New Delhi. Both teams showcased exceptional skill and strategic prowess in the finals against Nepal, setting the stage for a new era in the sport.

The women's team demonstrated sheer dominance with a sweeping 78-40 win over Nepal, while the men's team secured a commendable 54-36 victory, marking their indomitable presence at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. These victories were achieved through a series of commanding performances in the group and knockout stages, including wins over South Korea, IR Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Sachin Tendulkar, the 'Master Blaster,' expressed his pride and congratulated the champions on this landmark achievement. The victories not only crown India as the first-ever world champions but also herald a new chapter for kho kho as an indigenous sport on a global platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

