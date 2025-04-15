Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Serenity in Mawlynnong Experience

On Tuesday, former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of his visit to Mawlynnong, a village renowned for its cleanliness in Asia, via a video on his official Facebook account. Captioned with admiration for the village's unspoiled beauty, Tendulkar remarked on the tranquil sensation it evoked.

Located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong has gained acclaim for preserving its pristine environment, featuring iconic structures like the Nohwet Living Root Bridge. This marvel of Khasi architecture is constructed by weaving the roots of the Ficus Elastica tree, fostering connections between communities across challenging terrains.

Tendulkar, often hailed as cricket's 'God', retains numerous records, including the highest run-scorer in international cricket history. His illustrious career, spanning from 1989 to 2013, solidified his status as a pivotal figure in India's sporting achievements, crowned with the 2011 ICC World Cup triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)