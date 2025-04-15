Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Serenity in Mawlynnong Experience

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recounts his visit to Mawlynnong, praised as Asia's cleanest village. Known for its unique living root bridges, Mawlynnong offers visitors tranquility. Tendulkar shares a video highlighting the village's natural beauty, evoking a sense of peace and calm amidst its pristine surroundings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:39 IST
Sachin Tendulkar in Mawlynnong (Photo-https://www.facebook.com/reel/1417298732777790). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of his visit to Mawlynnong, a village renowned for its cleanliness in Asia, via a video on his official Facebook account. Captioned with admiration for the village's unspoiled beauty, Tendulkar remarked on the tranquil sensation it evoked.

Located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong has gained acclaim for preserving its pristine environment, featuring iconic structures like the Nohwet Living Root Bridge. This marvel of Khasi architecture is constructed by weaving the roots of the Ficus Elastica tree, fostering connections between communities across challenging terrains.

Tendulkar, often hailed as cricket's 'God', retains numerous records, including the highest run-scorer in international cricket history. His illustrious career, spanning from 1989 to 2013, solidified his status as a pivotal figure in India's sporting achievements, crowned with the 2011 ICC World Cup triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

