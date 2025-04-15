Sachin Tendulkar's Enchanting Encounter in Asia's Cleanest Village

On Tuesday, Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated as one of India's greatest cricketers, shared his visit to Mawlynnong, a village renowned for its immaculate cleanliness and stunning natural beauty. In a video posted on his official Facebook page, Tendulkar expressed his admiration, stating, 'No filters needed when a village looks as beautiful as Mawlynnong. The pristine cleanliness outside evokes a sense of calm and serenity inside.'

Located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Mawlynnong has earned its reputation as one of Asia's cleanest villages. The village is home to the notable Nohwet Living Root Bridge, an iconic symbol of Meghalaya's traditional architecture. Created by weaving the roots of the Ficus Elastica tree over generations, these living root bridges are vital for connectivity in the region's challenging terrain.

Tendulkar, known as the 'God of Cricket,' remains an unparalleled figure in the cricket world, holding records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals. With 100 international centuries and a remarkable career from 1989 to 2013, Tendulkar left an indelible mark on the sport. His role in India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory remains a cherished highlight of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)