Manipur Athletes Set to Shine at 38th National Games

Manipur's Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Govindas Konthoujam, announced that 351 athletes from the state are gearing up to compete in the 38th National Games set to take place in Uttarakhand.

During a press conference, Konthoujam revealed that preparations are underway, with a meeting held alongside various sports associations to iron out details regarding logistics and participation. Although not all associations were present, strong measures have been put in place to ensure all athletes travel by air to the games.

The Manipur Olympic Association submitted a budget proposal for the games, emphasizing the importance of government support in potentially resolving association issues through Direct Benefit Transfers to athletes' accounts. The minister highlighted the consistent achievements of Manipur's athletes and reinforced government support to maximize medal wins.

