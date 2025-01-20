Left Menu

Epic Showdowns Set for Australian Open Quarterfinals

The Australian Open quarterfinals are set with marquee matches featuring Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz, and Aryna Sabalenka continuing her title defense. Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and others also look to advance. Surprise first-time quarterfinalist Lorenzo Sonego adds intrigue in the men's draw.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. (Photo- Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Australian Open quarterfinal matchups have finally been confirmed, sparking excitement among tennis fans with the spotlight shining bright on the highly anticipated clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, breezed past Jiri Lehecka, while Alcaraz dispatched Jack Draper to seal their meeting.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled through a punishing fourth-round encounter with Holger Rune, needing a medical timeout but ultimately advancing. The Italian now faces hometown favorite Alex De Minaur, who has reached his first home Grand Slam quarterfinal by decisively defeating American hopeful Alex Michelsen. Another intriguing matchup sees second-ranked Alexander Zverev, who bested France's Ugo Humbert, facing off against America's rising talent Tommy Paul, fresh off a dominant win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The unseeded Lorenzo Sonego marks his debut appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal against Ben Shelton, who advanced after veteran Gael Monfils retired due to injury. In the women's draw, reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka and top-seeded Iga Swiatek have yet to lose a set, while third-seed Coco Gauff has shown impressive form, leading into encounters with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Emma Navarro, and Paula Badosa, respectively.

