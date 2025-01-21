Feathered Frenzy: Zverev's Unlikely Distraction

During a tense quarterfinal match at the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev was momentarily distracted by a bird's feather, which floated into his line of sight during a crucial point against Tommy Paul.

The chair umpire, Nacho Forcadell, intervened by calling a let, requiring the point to be replayed. Zverev, visibly frustrated, approached Forcadell while holding the offending feather, noting the presence of many others on the court.

Adding to Zverev's agitation was a spectator's disruption, prompting him to complain to the umpire. Forcadell asked the audience to refrain from interruptions, leading to a warning for Zverev due to his visible irritation.

(With inputs from agencies.)