Feathered Frenzy: Zverev's Unlikely Distraction

Alexander Zverev faced an unusual distraction at the Australian Open when a bird's feather landed on the court during his match against Tommy Paul. The incident occurred during a pivotal moment, leading to a replay. Zverev expressed frustration but ultimately persevered in the competition.

Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:35 IST
  • Australia

During a tense quarterfinal match at the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev was momentarily distracted by a bird's feather, which floated into his line of sight during a crucial point against Tommy Paul.

The chair umpire, Nacho Forcadell, intervened by calling a let, requiring the point to be replayed. Zverev, visibly frustrated, approached Forcadell while holding the offending feather, noting the presence of many others on the court.

Adding to Zverev's agitation was a spectator's disruption, prompting him to complain to the umpire. Forcadell asked the audience to refrain from interruptions, leading to a warning for Zverev due to his visible irritation.

