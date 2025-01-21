Vaishnavi Sharma Shines with Record-Breaking Spell at U19 Women's World Cup

In a stunning display of spin bowling, debutant Vaishnavi Sharma claimed a record-breaking 5/5 in the ICC U19 Women's World Cup, including a remarkable hat-trick. Her performance led India to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Malaysia on Tuesday.

Sharma, along with fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla, dismantled Malaysia's batting order, as the hosts were dismissed for a mere 31 runs in 14.3 overs. India swiftly chased down the target in just 2.5 overs, thanks to G Trisha's unbeaten 27 off 12 balls, advancing to the top of their group.

Exploiting pitch conditions to her advantage, Sharma's spell was characterized by exceptional turn and bounce, leaving Malaysian batters helpless. Her victims included Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania, and Siti Nazwah, completing a hat-trick in the 14th over and further solidifying India's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)