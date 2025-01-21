Ash Gardner Ascends to Top of ICC Women's All-Rounder Rankings

Australia's Ash Gardner has clinched the top position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest Women's All-Rounder Rankings, driven by an exceptional display in the ongoing Women's Ashes series. Gardner's impressive achievements, amassing four wickets and 146 runs, have propelled her past South African veteran Marizanne Kapp, as per a recent ICC release.

Gardner showcased her prowess with both the bat and ball during Australia's clean sweep in the One-Day Internationals against England. Her crowning moment was a maiden international century at Hobart's Bellerive Oval in the third ODI. Currently, Gardner holds 469 rating points in the All-Rounder ODI Rankings, a career peak, and 25 points clear of the second-best Kapp.

The Australian star has also achieved a personal best of 648 rating points as a batter, breaking into the top 10 with a remarkable climb of five spots. Her first ODI century against England, a rapid 102 runs from 102 balls in Hobart, followed a commanding Player of the Match performance in the opening ODI at North Sydney Oval, which included 3/19 off 6.1 overs and an unbeaten 42 off 44, steering her team to victory.

Meanwhile, West Indies' Hayley Matthews has returned to the top five batters globally, advancing four positions after an impressive century. Matthews struck an unbeaten 104 off 93 balls, leading West Indies to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa leads the Women's ODI Rankings, with Smriti Mandhana of India closing in at second following a brilliant series against Ireland.

The Women's Bowling Rankings also reflect shifts amid the Ashes, with Australia's Kim Garth moving up to sixth and Alana King to seventh, marking four Australians among the top 10. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)