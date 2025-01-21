Vaishnavi Sharma Shines with Record-Breaking Debut in U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Making an indelible mark on her debut, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma delivered an extraordinary spell of 5/5, inclusive of a hat-trick, propelling India to a resounding victory over Malaysia by 10 wickets in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

With Malaysia dismissed for a mere 31 runs in 14.3 overs, Sharma's impressive performance set a new record for the tournament, and she received commendable support from fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla, who took 3/8.

In a commanding chase, India achieved the target in just 2.5 overs, with G Trisha contributing an unbeaten 27. Vaishnavi credited her success to visualizing her strategy the night before, citing Radha Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as inspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)