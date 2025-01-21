Thrilling Quarterfinals: Australian Open Day 10 Highlights

The Australian Open's 10th day was marked by thrilling performances as the quarterfinals took center stage. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic kicked off the much-anticipated night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Aryna Sabalenka continued her formidable form, progressing to the semifinals after overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a three-set clash. Sabalenka expressed her delight at reaching her third consecutive semifinals, despite facing tough playing conditions.

Alexander Zverev also impressed by overcoming Tommy Paul in a hard-fought battle to secure his place in another Melbourne semifinal. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semifinal, defeating Coco Gauff in a stunning performance.

