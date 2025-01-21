Thrilling Quarterfinals: Australian Open Day 10 Highlights
Day 10 of the Australian Open featured intense quarterfinal action. Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Alexander Zverev secured a spot in the semifinals after a tough match against Tommy Paul. Paula Badosa stunned Coco Gauff, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal.
The Australian Open's 10th day was marked by thrilling performances as the quarterfinals took center stage. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic kicked off the much-anticipated night session on Rod Laver Arena.
Aryna Sabalenka continued her formidable form, progressing to the semifinals after overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a three-set clash. Sabalenka expressed her delight at reaching her third consecutive semifinals, despite facing tough playing conditions.
Alexander Zverev also impressed by overcoming Tommy Paul in a hard-fought battle to secure his place in another Melbourne semifinal. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semifinal, defeating Coco Gauff in a stunning performance.
