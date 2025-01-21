Left Menu

Thrilling Quarterfinals: Australian Open Day 10 Highlights

Day 10 of the Australian Open featured intense quarterfinal action. Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Alexander Zverev secured a spot in the semifinals after a tough match against Tommy Paul. Paula Badosa stunned Coco Gauff, reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:55 IST
Thrilling Quarterfinals: Australian Open Day 10 Highlights
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open's 10th day was marked by thrilling performances as the quarterfinals took center stage. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic kicked off the much-anticipated night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Aryna Sabalenka continued her formidable form, progressing to the semifinals after overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a three-set clash. Sabalenka expressed her delight at reaching her third consecutive semifinals, despite facing tough playing conditions.

Alexander Zverev also impressed by overcoming Tommy Paul in a hard-fought battle to secure his place in another Melbourne semifinal. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa reached her first Grand Slam semifinal, defeating Coco Gauff in a stunning performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025