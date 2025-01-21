Left Menu

Dramatic Showdowns at Australian Open: Alcaraz, Badosa, and Zverev Steal the Spotlight

The Australian Open continues with thrilling matches. Alcaraz leads Djokovic before a medical timeout. Badosa beats Gauff, reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final. Zverev triumphs over Paul to secure a spot in the semis. Top seed Sabalenka overcomes Pavlyuchenkova to advance. Emotions and intensity dominate Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:56 IST
In another thrilling day at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz took the first set from a visibly struggling Novak Djokovic, who requested a medical timeout due to a groin issue. Alcaraz dominated the set with a powerful ace, leaving the Grand Slam icon with no chance of a return.

Spain's Paula Badosa stunned Coco Gauff, overcoming her in straight sets to achieve her first semi-final appearance in a major tournament. Badosa had previously lost to Gauff in Beijing but managed to gain revenge with a skillful performance under the Melbourne sun.

Alexander Zverev also made headlines by defeating Tommy Paul in a lengthy encounter, securing his place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka advanced after a hard-fought match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, maintaining her bid for a third consecutive title.

