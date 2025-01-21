Dramatic Showdowns at Australian Open: Alcaraz, Badosa, and Zverev Steal the Spotlight
The Australian Open continues with thrilling matches. Alcaraz leads Djokovic before a medical timeout. Badosa beats Gauff, reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final. Zverev triumphs over Paul to secure a spot in the semis. Top seed Sabalenka overcomes Pavlyuchenkova to advance. Emotions and intensity dominate Melbourne Park.
In another thrilling day at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz took the first set from a visibly struggling Novak Djokovic, who requested a medical timeout due to a groin issue. Alcaraz dominated the set with a powerful ace, leaving the Grand Slam icon with no chance of a return.
Spain's Paula Badosa stunned Coco Gauff, overcoming her in straight sets to achieve her first semi-final appearance in a major tournament. Badosa had previously lost to Gauff in Beijing but managed to gain revenge with a skillful performance under the Melbourne sun.
Alexander Zverev also made headlines by defeating Tommy Paul in a lengthy encounter, securing his place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka advanced after a hard-fought match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, maintaining her bid for a third consecutive title.
