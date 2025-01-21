Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé: A Change in Mindset Leads to Real Madrid Success

Kylian Mbappé attributes his improved performance at Real Madrid to a change in mentality. Initially struggling, Mbappé has since found his footing, highlighted by a recent scoring streak. Coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Mbappé's adaptation, advising him to simplify his gameplay to stop overthinking.

Madrid | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:11 IST
Kylian Mbappé credits his recent uptick in performance at Real Madrid to a shift in mindset. After a challenging debut season with the club, the star player is finally meeting expectations, bolstered by four goals in his last four matches.

Mbappé revealed that a pivotal moment came after a loss to Athletic Bilbao, prompting him to focus on mental adjustments. 'I couldn't do any worse,' he confessed, emphasizing the need for mental, rather than physical, changes to his game.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged Mbappé's progress and stressed the importance of simplifying gameplay to prevent overthinking. Meanwhile, Ancelotti dismissed rumors of leaving Madrid, reiterating his commitment despite the club's current standings in the Champions League.

